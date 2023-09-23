An inability to finish chances and a desire to rectify that on the training ground this week has been a theme of Bradford City’s indifferent start to the League Two season.

The absence of last season’s top goalscorer Andy Cook through injury has been glaring with the Bantams scoring just six goals and winning only two of their eight games to date.

They head to a Newport County side today who have scored 10 goals more with striker Jamie Walker – joint top scorer with two of Bradford’s goals – explaining the length of the effort they are going to in front of goal.

“We have been working on stuff this week to make sure we have a better chance of getting three points,” he said.

Jamie Walker and Bradford City need to get back in the goalscoring habit (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“A lot of work has been going into final-third play and hopefully we can use it to our advantage on Saturday.

“There has been a collective improvement defensively, and how the attackers have been tracking back, but that collective effort has to be applied in offensive areas too.

“We need more players in the box and the full-backs adding more width. We have been working on a few other things too, but if we can do that, we will create a lot more.

“Naturally, we miss someone of Andy (Cook)'s quality, because he is a threat against any opponent.

“But, we have still players who can cause problems, so it is about being that little bit more clever in those areas of our play.”

For his part, manager Mark Hughes wants more creativity.

“We have got to get away from the safe mode which does not allow us to be so dynamic at the top end of the pitch,” he said.