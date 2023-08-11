DONCASTER ROVERS set up a clash with Premier League opposition with their midweek cup heroics – but assistant manager Cliff Byrne insists the focus remains on League Two.

Newport County are next up for Rovers, meaning ambitions of upsetting the Toffees will have to take a back seat for the time being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster’s assistant manager Cliff Byrne said: “It’s an exciting draw. It’s one for the fans, one for the players, one for the staff all around the football club, so it’s exciting.

Cliff Byrne was speaking ahead of Doncaster Rovers' return to League Two action. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"But the main focus this week is the league, the draw and the cup game will take care of itself when it comes round.”

Their performance against Hull was considerably more impressive than the one they delivered on the opening weekend of the EFL season, when beaten by Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town.

Byrne said: “I like the progression we’ve made from the opening game of the season to the midweek game. We expected to do better against Harrogate, we showed a real progression leading into the Hull game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It displays the appetite of the players and the willingness to learn and keep improving from their point and we were pleased with the performance that came on Tuesday.”

The 2023-24 season is less than a week old but Doncaster have already been exposed to the highs and lows football throws up.

One player who will certainly not feature against Newport or Everton is midfielder Liam Ravenhill, who looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Byrne said: "It’s really unfortunate for Liam, we’re gutted for him. Nobody likes to pick up those kind of injuries but we’ll get right behind him and around him support him going forward. There will be a process but we’ll give him all the support he needs.

"We are hopeful it’s going to be less than that [a year] but historically, those types of injuries have kept people out for that period of time.”