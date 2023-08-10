DONCASTER ROVERS have been handed a plum home draw with Premier League outfit Everton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The draw was made late on Wednesday night and the pick of the ties involving Yorkshire teams sees the Toffees make their first-ever trip to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Everton last played a competitive fixture in Doncaster in January 1954. The clubs did meet in a fourth-round FA Cup tie in 1985 when Rovers, backed by a following of around 10,000 fans, lost 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, another intriguing tie sees Bradford City face a reunion with former manager Phil Parkinson at Wrexham, with the tie seeing Bantams chief Phil Parkinson return to his hometown club.

CUP DRAW: Eight Yorkshire teams were in the Carabao Cup second-round draw on Wednesday evening live on Sky Sports. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds United, 2-1 victors over Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night, make the short trip across the Pennines to Salford City, a club co-owned by a raft of ex-Manchester United stars including Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs.

Leeds visitors Moor Lane in August 2019 and won 3-0, thanks to goals from Eddie Nketiah, Gaetano Berardi and Mateusz Klich.

Meanwhile, both Steel City clubs have been handed home advantage, with Sheffield United welcoming Lincoln City and Sheffield Wednesday at home to Mansfield Town.

Harrogate Town will play host to Championship side Blackburn Rovers, while Rotherham United visit Stoke City, where they started the league season on Saturday.

Middlesbrough visit Bolton Wanderers, in a re-run of the 2004 final.

Carabao Cup second round draw:

Northern Section:

Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City

Salford v Leeds United

Harrogate v Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City v Rotherham

Wrexham v Bradford

Doncaster Rovers v Everton

Bolton Wanderers v Middlesborough

Port Vale v Crewe Alexandra

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield

Wolves v Blackpool

Sheffield United v Lincoln

Southern section:

Bristol City v QPR or Norwich

Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace

Reading v Ipswich Town

Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Luton Town v Gillingham

Swansea City v Bournemouth

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Exeter City v Stevenage

Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton United

Birmingham City v Cardiff City

Newport County v Brentford

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon