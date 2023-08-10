The draw was made late on Wednesday night and the pick of the ties involving Yorkshire teams sees the Toffees make their first-ever trip to the Eco-Power Stadium.
Everton last played a competitive fixture in Doncaster in January 1954. The clubs did meet in a fourth-round FA Cup tie in 1985 when Rovers, backed by a following of around 10,000 fans, lost 2-0 at Goodison Park.
Meanwhile, another intriguing tie sees Bradford City face a reunion with former manager Phil Parkinson at Wrexham, with the tie seeing Bantams chief Phil Parkinson return to his hometown club.
Leeds United, 2-1 victors over Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night, make the short trip across the Pennines to Salford City, a club co-owned by a raft of ex-Manchester United stars including Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs.
Leeds visitors Moor Lane in August 2019 and won 3-0, thanks to goals from Eddie Nketiah, Gaetano Berardi and Mateusz Klich.
Meanwhile, both Steel City clubs have been handed home advantage, with Sheffield United welcoming Lincoln City and Sheffield Wednesday at home to Mansfield Town.
Harrogate Town will play host to Championship side Blackburn Rovers, while Rotherham United visit Stoke City, where they started the league season on Saturday.
Middlesbrough visit Bolton Wanderers, in a re-run of the 2004 final.
Carabao Cup second round draw:
Northern Section:
Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City
Salford v Leeds United
Harrogate v Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City v Rotherham
Wrexham v Bradford
Doncaster Rovers v Everton
Bolton Wanderers v Middlesborough
Port Vale v Crewe Alexandra
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield
Wolves v Blackpool
Sheffield United v Lincoln
Southern section:
Bristol City v QPR or Norwich
Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace
Reading v Ipswich Town
Portsmouth v Peterborough United
Luton Town v Gillingham
Swansea City v Bournemouth
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Exeter City v Stevenage
Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton United
Birmingham City v Cardiff City
Newport County v Brentford
Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon
Round Two ties will take place week commencing August 28.