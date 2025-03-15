Newport County v Harrogate Town Harrogate Town’s impressive run of recent form means that they have “nothing to fear” when they visit Newport County this weekend.

That is the view of winger Ellis Taylor, who feels the Sulphurites have every reason to head into Saturday’s fixture in south Wales full of confidence following a week that saw them take seven points from a possible nine.

Home wins over fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley and Carlisle United sandwiched a goalless draw at promotion-chasing Port Vale, with those results moving Town 11 points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

And Taylor – whose stoppage-time strike was deflected into his own net by Josh Vela to earn Harrogate that crucial 1-0 success over rock-bottom Carlisle – does not see any reason why he and his team-mates can’t go and bag another positive result at Rodney Parade.

CONFIDENT: Harrogate Town's Ellis Taylor. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“We have nothing to fear,” the 21-year-old said.

“We have produced a few good performances back to back. We’ve not been conceding many goals recently and have had two clean-sheets in a row. Hopefully we can do that again on Saturday because it gives you a great platform.

“Port Vale was a great point. I probably could’ve scored there myself and got us all three but we hung on for the draw. Then, on Saturday, we’ve got the win and so there’s nothing to fear at Newport.