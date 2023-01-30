Chris Wilder and Danny Cowley are among the favourites to be appointed at Aberdeen after Jim Goodwin was sacked just moments after his side’s humiliating 6-0 defeat at Hibernian on Saturday.

Prior to the hammering, chairman Dave Cormack demanded an “immediate response” from Goodwin and his players after they were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by lower league Darvel on Monday. Sixth-tier Darvel stunned the cinch Premiership side with a 1-0 win, with many expecting Goodwin to be sacked before the loss to Hibs.

However, the nature of the defeat left the board with little choice but to dismiss Goodwin as Cormack admitted the club’s away form was “abysmal, totally and utterly unacceptable”.

He said: “The results since the World Cup (break) have been completely unacceptable. Personally I feel I have let down the supporters. I met with Jim and he is a thoroughly decent man as most of you know. He came and gave me a hug and said it wasn’t good enough.

Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, who was sacked moments after his side's humiliating 6-0 defeat at Hibernian. Picture: Steve Welsh/PA

“Jim is a very, very honourable and decent man, honest, trustworthy, transparent and I feel for him. This is a decision that both Jim and I said we immediately needed to make after the game.

“We really did not need to say much more than that. He has given it everything he could give it but the simple fact is the results since the World Cup have not been good enough. Our away form has just been abysmal, totally and utterly unacceptable.

“The players need to take responsibility too. It is always the managers who get it. Embarrassed, humiliated, just shellshocked at the last week are the words I have. That’s how our fans feel and I feel for them, I apologise to them."

Wilder, who has been out of work since being sacked by Middlesbrough, is the joint-favourite to replace Goodwin alongside former Celtic, Dundee United and Aberdeen player Barry Robson. Robson will assume caretaker duties and has brought in former Leicester and Sunderland player Steve Agnew to assist him.

Danny Cowley, who previously managed Huddersfield Town, is also among the favourites after being sacked by Portsmouth earlier this month.

Next Aberdeen manager odds (correct as of January 30, 2023, 9.40am)

Barry Robson – 3/1

Danny Cowley – 5/1

Neil Lennon – 5/1

Marti Cifuentes – 6/1

Steve Bruce – 12/1

Paul Lambert – 16/1

Jack Ross – 16/1

Dave Martindale – 28/1

Dean Smith – 33/1

Geir Bakke – 33/1

Anthony Barry – 33/1

