Next Barnsley FC manager: Favourites for vacancy including ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Burnley bosses
Barnsley have been left in need of a new manager by Michael Duff’s move to Swansea City.
Duff only arrived at Oakwell last summer but after leading the Reds to the League One play-off final, has swapped England for Wales to take charge of the Swans.
Barnsley’s recent history of managerial appointments is chequered and to avoid wasting foundations laid by Duff, they must ensure the next one is a hit rather than a miss.
Here are the bookies’ favourites to succeed Duff via OLBG.
