Next Barnsley FC manager odds: Chris Wilder and Mick McCarthy made early favourites

Wilder has been out of work since being relieved of his duties at Sheffield United in March and was recently made favourite for the vacant Cardiff City job. Bookmakers have now made him 4/1 favourite to be appointed at Oakwell

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick McCarthy, who was sacked by Cardiff City last month, is 6/1 to take the hot-seat at his hometown club while former Preston North End boss Alex Neil is also in the running at 8/1.

EARLY FAVOURITE: Chris Wilder. Picture: Getty Images.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth is 8/1 to take charge, while the Tykes' newly-appointed interim head coach Joseph Laumann is the same price.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne and former Celtic manager Neil Lennon are priced at 10/1 while Steve Bruce is 12/1 to takeover after he was sacked by Newcastle United last month.

Next Barnsley manager odds (correct as of 12pm, 01/11/21):

IN THE RUNNING: Mick McCarthy. Picture: Getty Images.

Mick McCarthy 6/1

Alex Neil 8/1

Gareth Ainsworth 8/1

Joseph Laumann 8/1

Neil Lennon 10/1

Paul Warne 10/1

Ryan Lowe 12/1

Steve Bruce 12/1

Jonathan Woodgate 12/1

Michael Appleton 14/1

Dave Challinor 14/1

Derek McIness 16/1

Chris Hughton 16/1

Tony Pulis 16/1

Neil Harris 16/1

Michael Flynn 16/1