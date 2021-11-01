Next Barnsley FC manager odds: Chris Wilder and Mick McCarthy made early favourites

Read More
Wilder has been out of work since being relieved of his duties at Sheffield United in March and was recently made favourite for the vacant Cardiff City job. Bookmakers have now made him 4/1 favourite to be appointed at Oakwell
Mick McCarthy, who was sacked by Cardiff City last month, is 6/1 to take the hot-seat at his hometown club while former Preston North End boss Alex Neil is also in the running at 8/1.
Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth is 8/1 to take charge, while the Tykes' newly-appointed interim head coach Joseph Laumann is the same price.
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne and former Celtic manager Neil Lennon are priced at 10/1 while Steve Bruce is 12/1 to takeover after he was sacked by Newcastle United last month.
Next Barnsley manager odds (correct as of 12pm, 01/11/21):
Chris Wilder 4/1
Mick McCarthy 6/1
Alex Neil 8/1
Gareth Ainsworth 8/1
Joseph Laumann 8/1
Neil Lennon 10/1
Paul Warne 10/1
Ryan Lowe 12/1
Steve Bruce 12/1
Jonathan Woodgate 12/1
Michael Appleton 14/1
Dave Challinor 14/1
Derek McIness 16/1
Chris Hughton 16/1
Tony Pulis 16/1
Neil Harris 16/1
Michael Flynn 16/1
Nuno Espirito Santo 16/1