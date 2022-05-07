Next Barnsley FC manager odds: Former Leeds United and Chelsea player and ex-Sunderland and Wolves boss among favourites

Martin Devaney will take charge of his final game as caretaker manager before the Reds hierarchy make the decision on who will replace Poya Asbaghi as permanent head coach.

The former Barnsley player wants to remain involved with the Tykes' first team next season, whether he is appointed head coach or not.

“I will have discussions with the club after the season and, whatever they want to do, I will go with it," he said.

“I love being a coach at this football club and I want to be part of the first team environment moving forward, trying to bring the good times back and get the people and the buzz back into the stadium.

“It’s not nice, when you have that connection to the club, to be losing games and have a lot of negativity. Hopefully I can be a cog in the wheel to help bring back the more positive times where we’re at the top of the league, looking to get promoted.”

He remains the favourite to takeover at Oakwell but ex-Leeds United and Chelsea player Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who is currently manager of League One Burton Albion, and former Sunderland and Wolves boss Mick McCarthy, who is from Barnsley, have moved up the betting in recent days.

Next Barnsley manager odds (correct as of 10.30pm, May 7, 2022)

AMONG THE FAVOURITES: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. Picture: Getty Images.

Martin Devaney - 2/1

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 4/1

Mick McCarthy - 6/1

Gareth Ainsworth, Michael Duff, Jonathan Woodgate, Daniel Stendel - 10/1

HOMETOWN CLUB: Barnsley-born Mick McCarthy is third favourite to be appointed at Oakwell. Picture: Getty Images.

Simon Grayson, Lee Johnson - 12/1

Tony Pulis, Paul Warne - 14/1