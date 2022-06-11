Next Barnsley FC manager odds: Price shortens on Michael Duff after latest Blackpool update, ex-Huddersfield Town player and Carlisle United manager among favourites

The Tangerines had held talks with Duff about their managerial vacancy, after Neil Critchley joined Aston Villa as an assistant to Steven Gerrard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duff has also spoke to Oakwell officials on two occasions and it is now looks increasingly unlikely that Blackpool will not opt for Duff, who is currently in charge at Cheltenham Town.

Blackpool's decision removes a potential stumbling block for Barnsley, who set a date of June 13 to have a new head coach in place.

Neil Warnock and Daniel Stendel have both been spoken to, as reported by The Yorkshire Post's Leon Wobschall on Friday, and they remain among the leading names with the bookmakers.

Chris Beech, a former Blackpool, Hartlepool United, Huddersfield Town and Rochdale player, has joined the front runners and has been a name considered by Barnsley.

He managed Carlisle United between November 2019 and October 2021, winning 28 of 94 games in charge. He drew 31 and lost 35.

BARNSLEY: Are still searching for a new head coach. Picture: Getty Images.

Next Barnsley manager odds (correct as of 11pm, June 11, 2022):

Neil Warnock 4/1

Daniel Stendel 4/1

Chris Beech 6/1

Eric Ramsey 16/1

Jonathan Woodgate 16/1

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 20/1