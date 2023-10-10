Next Birmingham City manager: Ex-Leeds United and Chelsea bosses among favourites behind Wayne Rooney
Birmingham City are in need of a new manager, having parted ways with John Eustace.
Although speculation had suggested a parting of ways was a strong possibility, Eustace’s exit still came as a shock to many.
Birmingham have started the season strongly, putting themselves among promotion contenders early on.
Eustace’s successor will be tasked with keeping the Blues competitive near the top of the table – but who will be taking on the challenge?
