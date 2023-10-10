All Sections
Next Birmingham City manager: Ex-Leeds United and Chelsea bosses among favourites behind Wayne Rooney

Birmingham City are in need of a new manager, having parted ways with John Eustace.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:52 BST

Although speculation had suggested a parting of ways was a strong possibility, Eustace’s exit still came as a shock to many.

Birmingham have started the season strongly, putting themselves among promotion contenders early on.

Eustace’s successor will be tasked with keeping the Blues competitive near the top of the table – but who will be taking on the challenge?

Here are the Neue Online Casinos favourites to take charge of Birmingham.

Here are the favourites to take charge of Birmingham City.

1. Favourites for Birmingham City job

Here are the favourites to take charge of Birmingham City. Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

50/1

2. 16. Bob Bradley

50/1 Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

40/1

3. 15. Gregg Berhalter

40/1 Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

33/1

4. 14. Sam Allardyce

33/1 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

