Next Bradford City manager: 17 available coaches including ex-Bristol City, QPR and Huddersfield Town bosses

It is nearly a month since Bradford City parted company with Mark Hughes.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:06 GMT

An underwhelming start to the season cost Hughes his job but the Manchester United icon is yet to be replaced.

Experienced midfielder Kevin McDonald stepped into the role of caretaker manager after Hughes was axed, but has since resumed his playing duties.

Mark Trueman has now taken the reins on a temporary basis, becoming the club’s second caretaker of the season.

Bradford have claimed their next managerial announcement will be the unveiling of a new permanent figure, but it remains to be seen who it will be.

There are plenty of out-of-work managers the club could turn to, with the recent spate of EFL sackings only adding to the list of available coaches.

Here are 17 coaches who are currently unemployed and potentially available for the Bantams to hire.

