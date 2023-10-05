Next Bradford City manager: Ex-Huddersfield Town boss emerges as favourite ahead of former Wigan Athletic man
Bradford City require a new man at the helm following their decision to sack Mark Hughes.
The 59-year-old paid the price for a slow start to the season, with a defeat to Tranmere Rovers proving to be his last game in charge.
Little time can be wasted in the hunt for a replacement, with League Two and the division’s hectic schedule unrelenting.
Here are the BetVictor favourites to become the new Bradford City manager.
