Next Bradford City manager: Odds slashed on ex-Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth boss taking reins

The odds for ex-Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley to take charge of Bradford City have been slashed.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Oct 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 14:27 BST

Cowley has jumped to second favourite in the BetVictor odds list, with Bradford still being led on a caretaker basis by Kevin McDonald.

The temporary boss has steadied the ship, overseeing an immediate upturn in form.

However, there is still a lot of work to be done in Bradford’s quest to rejoin the promotion-chasing pack.

Here is an updated look at the BetVictor favourites to land the Bantams job.

Here are the favourites to fill the Bradford City vacancy.

1. Favourites for Bradford City job

Here are the favourites to fill the Bradford City vacancy. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

33/1

2. 12. Paul Tisdale

33/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

33/1

3. 11. Robbie Neilson

33/1 Photo: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

33/1

4. 10. Sam Allardyce

33/1 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

