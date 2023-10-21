Next Bradford City manager: Odds slashed on ex-Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth boss taking reins
The odds for ex-Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley to take charge of Bradford City have been slashed.
Cowley has jumped to second favourite in the BetVictor odds list, with Bradford still being led on a caretaker basis by Kevin McDonald.
The temporary boss has steadied the ship, overseeing an immediate upturn in form.
However, there is still a lot of work to be done in Bradford’s quest to rejoin the promotion-chasing pack.
Here is an updated look at the BetVictor favourites to land the Bantams job.
