A former Sheffield Wednesday star has emerged as the favourite to take charge of Bristol City.

The vacancy opened up after another ex-Owl, Nigel Pearson, was axed after over two years at the helm.

Pearson’s assistant, Curtis Fleming, is currently in temporary charge of the club.

Bristol City’s chairman Jon Lansdown said: “This was a difficult decision to make as we recognise and appreciate how much Nigel has done for the club over the past two-and-a-half years on and off the pitch.

“Nigel is highly respected by the staff and players and has been very supportive of the Academy structure and our Women’s team.

“We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.”

Here are the BetVictor favourites to succeed Pearson at Ashton Gate.