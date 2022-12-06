Charlton Athletic are searching for a new manager after they sacked Ben Garner, with the club sitting 17th in League One.

The south London side have won just five of their 20 matches so far this season, and club owner Thomas Sandgaard said recent form had left the club in a situation where they “had to act”. Garner joined Charlton in the summer after steering Swindon Town into the League Two play-offs last season.

Former Rotherham United loanee Dean Holden – who was strongly linked with the vacancy at the Millers earlier this term – is second favourite with the bookmakers and has been linked with the role.

The 43-year-old made over 350 appearances during his playing career, representing the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic, Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town. He also had a short loan spell with the Millers in 2010.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Lee Bowyer, manager of Birmingham City pictured during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Millwall at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Holden took up his first managerial position in November 2014 as he joined Oldham as first-team coach. He had a 41-game spell in charge at Bristol City between July 2020 and February 2021.

He won 18 games, drew five and lost the other 18. He was caretaker coach at Stoke City earlier this season, winning his only game in charge against Blackburn Rovers. He left the club as Alex Neil was appointed.

Lee Bowyer, the former Leeds United and Newcastle United midfielder, is also among the favourites for the vacant position at the Valley. Bowyer joined Leeds United from Charlton Athletic in 1996 and went on to make over 200 appearances for the Whites. He left for West Ham in 2003 and moved to Newcastle three years later. He made the return to West Ham United in in 2009.

He spent time on loan at Birmingham City before making the permanent move to the second city and finished his career with Ipswich Town as he retired from playing in 2012. He has managed both Charlton and Birmingham since moving into coaching. He took charge of 157 games at Charlton between 2018 and 2021, winning 64 times. His spell at Birmingham was less successful as he won just 17 games of 59 in charge.

Next Charlton Athletic manager odds (correct as of 10.10am, December 6, 2022)

Marc Bircham – 5/4

Dean Holden – 2/1

Lee Bowyer – 10/1

Kenny Jackett – 10/1

Steve Cotterill – 12/1

David Artell – 16/1

Steve Morison – 16/1

Darren Ferguson – 16/1

Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink – 20/1

Leam Richardson – 20/1