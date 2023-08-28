All Sections
Next Charlton Athletic manager: Former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town bosses among favourites

A managerial vacancy has opened up in League One.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 10:22 BST

Charlton Athletic have parted ways with Dean Holden, ending his tenure less than a year after its start date.

With the season already underway, the Addicks cannot afford to waste much time finding a successor if they are to avoid their season being derailed further.

Some interesting names have already cropped up among the list of favourites, including faces familiar to fans of Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United.

Here are the BetVictor favourites to become the next Charlton Athletic manager.

Here are the favourites to succeed Dean Holden as Charlton Athletic manager.

1. Favourites for Charlton Athletic job

Here are the favourites to succeed Dean Holden as Charlton Athletic manager. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

12/1

2. 9. Chris Wilder

12/1 Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

10/1

3. 8. Michael Appleton

10/1 Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

8/1

4. 7. Lee Bowyer

8/1 Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

