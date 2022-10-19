The Doncaster-born coach, who represented Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United during his playing career, was sacked by the Terriers last month after one win from his nine games in charge.

Rovers are searching for a new manager after sacking Gary McSheffrey on Monday, in the wake of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Carlisle United.

The club started interviewing candidates for their vacant managerial position on Tuesday - with a view to naming McSheffrey's replacement before this weekend’s League Two outing against Gillingham.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Danny Schofield, Head Coach of Huddersfield Town, applauds their fans after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town at St Andrews Stadium on August 05, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield has now been priced as the odds-on favourite while ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster player Graeme Lee is second favourite.

The 44-year-old, who also represented Bradford City during his career, was most recently manager at Hartlepool but left the club in May after 33 games in charge.

Next Doncaster Rovers manager odds (correct as of 4pm, October 19, 2022)

Danny Schofield – 1/4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Lee – 3/1

David Artell – 12/1

Graham Alexander – 16/1

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 20/1

Advertisement Hide Ad