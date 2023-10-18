Next Gateshead manager: Ex-Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Newcastle United men among favourites
There are some high-profile figures among the favourites for a National League job.
MK Dons’ appointment of Mike Williamson as their new head coach means fifth-tier Gateshead no longer have a manager.
They are currently being led on an interim basis by veteran goalkeeper Rob Elliot, a former Premier League stopper with Newcastle United.
Here are the current BestSportsBetting favourites to take the reins at Gateshead.
