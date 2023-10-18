All Sections
Next Gateshead manager: Ex-Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Newcastle United men among favourites

There are some high-profile figures among the favourites for a National League job.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:31 BST

MK Dons’ appointment of Mike Williamson as their new head coach means fifth-tier Gateshead no longer have a manager.

They are currently being led on an interim basis by veteran goalkeeper Rob Elliot, a former Premier League stopper with Newcastle United.

Here are the current BestSportsBetting favourites to take the reins at Gateshead.

Here are the favourites to take charge of Gateshead.

1. Favourites for Gateshead job

Here are the favourites to take charge of Gateshead.

33/1

12. Neil Warnock

33/1

28/1

11. Lee Clark

28/1

25/1

10. Dean Holden

25/1

