Next Gillingham manager: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss favourite ahead of former Leeds United and Arsenal men

Gillingham are still managerless following their decision to dismiss Neil Harris.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST

There has been a flurry of sackings in the EFL recently, with Gillingham not the only club to have wielded the axe.

Sheffield Wednesday are among those to have made a change, as are Gillingham’s League Two rivals Bradford City.

Here is an updated look at the BetVictor favourites to take charge of the Gills.

Here are the favourites to take the reins at Gillingham.

1. Favourites for Gillingham job

Here are the favourites to take the reins at Gillingham. Photo: Henry Browne/Getty Images

33/1

2. 12. Nathan Jones

33/1 Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

33/1

3. 11. Mike Williamson

33/1 Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

33/1

4. 10. Neil Warnock

33/1 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Related topics:GillinghamArsenalEFLLeague TwoBradford CityBetVictor