There are some high-profile figures among the favourites for a vacancy in League Two.

A 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers proved to the straw that broke the camel’s back for Paul Hurt’s Grimsby Town tenure.

He had enjoyed success as Mariners boss but had overseen an underwhelming start to the current campaign.

With Grimsby sat 21st in the fourth tier, the dreaded axe was wielded.

Grimsby’s chairman Jason Stockwood said: “It is with sadness and disappointment that we’ve reached this point. Since May 2021, we’ve had a positive relationship with Paul and Chris [Doig, assistant manager].

"We’re proud of our achievements under their leadership: our promotion from the National League, the historic FA Cup run, and attaining our highest league position in 17 years.

“However, it’s time to embark on the next phase of the club’s development.

“We’re grateful for their hard work and wish them future success. They are an indelible part of our history and will always be welcome at Blundell Park.”

Here are the BetVictor favourites to succeed Hurst as Grimsby boss.