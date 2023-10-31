All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Next Grimsby Town manager: Ex-MK Dons, Huddersfield Town, Bristol City and Wigan Athletic men among favourites

There are some high-profile figures among the favourites for a vacancy in League Two.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Oct 2023, 13:13 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 13:13 GMT

A 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers proved to the straw that broke the camel’s back for Paul Hurt’s Grimsby Town tenure.

He had enjoyed success as Mariners boss but had overseen an underwhelming start to the current campaign.

With Grimsby sat 21st in the fourth tier, the dreaded axe was wielded.

Grimsby’s chairman Jason Stockwood said: “It is with sadness and disappointment that we’ve reached this point. Since May 2021, we’ve had a positive relationship with Paul and Chris [Doig, assistant manager].

"We’re proud of our achievements under their leadership: our promotion from the National League, the historic FA Cup run, and attaining our highest league position in 17 years.

“However, it’s time to embark on the next phase of the club’s development.

“We’re grateful for their hard work and wish them future success. They are an indelible part of our history and will always be welcome at Blundell Park.”

Here are the BetVictor favourites to succeed Hurst as Grimsby boss.

Here are the favourites to take charge of Grimsby Town.

1. Favourites for Grimsby Town job

Here are the favourites to take charge of Grimsby Town. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

2. 12. Shaun Pearson

16/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
14/1

3. 11. Ben Garner

14/1 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo Sales
14/1

4. 10. Karl Robinson

14/1 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Bristol CityWigan AthleticLeague Two