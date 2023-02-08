Huddersfield Town are searching for their third manager of the 2022-23 season after sacking Mark Fotherhingham on Wednesday.

The decision came less than 24 hours after a 2-2 draw at Blackpool, as the Terriers took the lead twice before conceding equalisers to the 10-man Tangerines, with the second leveller coming in the 90th minute.

A statement confirmed on Wednesday that Fotheringham’s reign was over after just 133 days: “Huddersfield Town can confirm that it has terminated the contract of head coach Mark Fotheringham with immediate effect.

"His assistant, Kenny Miller, has also left the club. Narcís Pèlach will take control of the team for Saturday’s Championship game at Wigan Athletic as interim head coach.”

Huddersfield Town manager Mark Fotheringham applauds the fans at full time after the Sky Bet Championship match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool in what proved to be his final game in charge at the club. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

Chris Wilder is the early favourite with the bookmakers while Dean Smith is second in the betting. Wilder was most recently in charge at Middlesbrough but was sacked earlier this season with the club 21st in the table.

He had previously guided Sheffield United to the Premier League in 2019 and was named LMA Manager of the Year, ahead of the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. The Blades finished 9th in his first season in charge but he was sacked the following campaign as the club went on to be relegated.

Smith was sacked by Norwich this campaign after a poor run of form, having previously managed Aston Villa while Jesse Marsch, relieved of his duties by Leeds United on Monday, is 14/1.

Next Huddersfield Town manager odds (correct as of 5.25pm, February 8, 2023)

Chris Wilder – 4/1

Dean Smith – 8/1

Scott Parker – 12/1

Chris Hughton – 12/1

Jesse Marsch – 14/1

Lee Bowyer – 14/1

Neil Lennon – 14/1

Nuno Espirito Santo- 16/1

Liam Manning- 16/1

Grant McCann – 16/1

Leam Richardson – 16/1

Jonathan Woodgate – 16/1

Steve Evans – 16/1

Steve Cotterill – 16/1

Stephen Robinson – 16/1

Neil Warnock – 16/1