Neil Warnock , drafted in to save the Terriers from relegation, achieved his objective but has played down the possibility of staying on to oversee Huddersfield’s 2023/24 campaign.

A new era looks set to be ushered in at the John Smith’s Stadium as prospective new owner Kevin M. Nagle watched their 2-0 win over Reading on the final day of the season. With a new head coach appearing likely to be part of that new era, The Yorkshire Post has identified nine coaches the Terriers may turn to in their search for a new figure in the dugout.