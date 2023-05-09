All Sections
Next Huddersfield Town manager: Nine potential replacements for Neil Warnock including Chris Wilder and Michael Duff

A new head coach is likely to be in place at Huddersfield Town when the new season begins.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th May 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:47 BST

Neil Warnock, drafted in to save the Terriers from relegation, achieved his objective but has played down the possibility of staying on to oversee Huddersfield’s 2023/24 campaign.

A new era looks set to be ushered in at the John Smith’s Stadium as prospective new owner Kevin M. Nagle watched their 2-0 win over Reading on the final day of the season. With a new head coach appearing likely to be part of that new era, The Yorkshire Post has identified nine coaches the Terriers may turn to in their search for a new figure in the dugout.

Reports have suggested Wilder could be about to leave Watford, therefore the 55-year-old could soon be available. His stock has fallen since his Sheffield United departure but he worked wonders with the Blades.

1. Chris Wilder

Reports have suggested Wilder could be about to leave Watford, therefore the 55-year-old could soon be available. His stock has fallen since his Sheffield United departure but he worked wonders with the Blades. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Barnsley boss has guided his side into the League One play-offs and has been linked with a move to the Terriers.

2. Michael Duff

The Barnsley boss has guided his side into the League One play-offs and has been linked with a move to the Terriers. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jones has been out of work since being axed by Premier League strugglers Southampton. Prior to his disastrous spell with the Saints, he was enjoying an impressive tenure at Luton Town.

3. Nathan Jones

Jones has been out of work since being axed by Premier League strugglers Southampton. Prior to his disastrous spell with the Saints, he was enjoying an impressive tenure at Luton Town. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Parker has two Championship promotions on his CV and has been without a club since departing Belgian side Club Brugge in March.

4. Scott Parker

Parker has two Championship promotions on his CV and has been without a club since departing Belgian side Club Brugge in March. Photo: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

