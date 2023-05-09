Next Huddersfield Town manager: Nine potential replacements for Neil Warnock including Chris Wilder and Michael Duff
A new head coach is likely to be in place at Huddersfield Town when the new season begins.
Neil Warnock, drafted in to save the Terriers from relegation, achieved his objective but has played down the possibility of staying on to oversee Huddersfield’s 2023/24 campaign.
A new era looks set to be ushered in at the John Smith’s Stadium as prospective new owner Kevin M. Nagle watched their 2-0 win over Reading on the final day of the season. With a new head coach appearing likely to be part of that new era, The Yorkshire Post has identified nine coaches the Terriers may turn to in their search for a new figure in the dugout.