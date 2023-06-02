Next Leeds United manager: Favourites to succeed Sam Allardyce including former Huddersfield Town, Chelsea, Leicester City and Crystal Palace bosses
Sam Allardyce’s tenure lasted less than a month, with the veteran unable to steer the Whites away from the Premier League relegation zone. Unanswered questions now surround Elland Road and fans are keen to learn who will lead the club into the 2023/24 campaign.
In a club statement announcing Allardyce’s exit, CEO Angus Kinnear said: “We thank Sam for being brave enough to step in and do all he could to save us. Sadly, it was not to be, but Sam, Karl and Robbie did everything they could to lift the mood at Thorp Arch and Elland Road and for that we are all extremely grateful.”
Here are the nine favourites with Sky Bet to be in charge of Leeds on the first day of next season.