All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Next Leeds United manager: Favourites to succeed Sam Allardyce including former Huddersfield Town, Chelsea, Leicester City and Crystal Palace bosses

Leeds United are once again on the hunt for a new head coach.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

Sam Allardyce’s tenure lasted less than a month, with the veteran unable to steer the Whites away from the Premier League relegation zone. Unanswered questions now surround Elland Road and fans are keen to learn who will lead the club into the 2023/24 campaign.

In a club statement announcing Allardyce’s exit, CEO Angus Kinnear said: “We thank Sam for being brave enough to step in and do all he could to save us. Sadly, it was not to be, but Sam, Karl and Robbie did everything they could to lift the mood at Thorp Arch and Elland Road and for that we are all extremely grateful.”

Here are the nine favourites with Sky Bet to be in charge of Leeds on the first day of next season.

Here are the Sky Bet favourites to be in charge of Leeds United on the first day of the 2023/24 season.

1. Favourites to replace Allardyce

Here are the Sky Bet favourites to be in charge of Leeds United on the first day of the 2023/24 season. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
22/1

2. 9. Chris Wilder

22/1 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

3. 8. Jon Dahl Tomasson

20/1 Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

4. 7. Graham Potter

16/1 Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sam AllardyceChelseaLeicester CityCrystal PalaceHuddersfield TownAngus KinnearElland Road