Liverpool legend and former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is among the favourites to be in charge of Leeds United on the first day of the 2023/24 season.

Sam Allardyce remains the favourite at 5/2 but Gerrard is close behind at 3/1 with Sky Bet. Gerrard has been out of work since being axed by Aston Villa in October 2022.

If he was to be appointed at Elland Road, it would be his first senior management role outside of a top flight. He began his senior management career with Rangers before Villa came calling in 2021.

Behind Allardyce and Gerrard in the odds list is former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers. It has been years since he last stepped foot in a Championship dugout but the 50-year-old is still among the favourites at 6/1.

Gerrard has been out of work since being axed by Aston Villa. Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Also at 6/1 is West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan, a man familiar with Leeds having previously led the club’s under-23 side and assisted Marcelo Bielsa with first-team affairs.