Next Lincoln City manager: Ex-Huddersfield Town, Bristol City and Chelsea men among favourites for job
Lincoln City are one of the many EFL clubs to have recently made a change in the dugout.
Mark Kennedy was recently relieved of his duties by the League One side, with the Imps sat 16th in the table.
It is an interesting time for out-of-work coaches, with Lincoln joining the likes of Millwall and Bradford City in the cluster of clubs looking for a new manager.
But who will take the reins at the LNER Stadium?
Here are the early BetVictor favourites to land the role.
