The curtain is coming down on Gary Lineker’s tenure as presenter of Match of the Day.

An immensely popular football highlights show, it has been a staple of the BBC’s sports broadcasting since the 1960s.

It has been hosted by Lineker since 1999, although it has been confirmed he will be leaving his post at the end of the 2024/25 season.

He will, however, continue to host FA Cup coverage and will be part of the BBC’s team for the 2026 World Cup.

Gary Lineker is leaving his post as presenter of Match of the Day in 2025. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: "Gary is a world-class presenter, and we're delighted that he'll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup.

"After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week.

"He'll be hugely missed on the show but we're so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football."

Viewers have been left to ponder who will fill his shoes, with a number of names being circulated as potential options.

OLBG’s odds market features Mark Chapman as the frontrunner at 2/1. A veteran of sports broadcasting, he has been at the forefront of the coverage of various sports.

At 4/1 sits Alex Scott, the former Lionesses defender who has made an impressive transition to presenting and punditry since hanging up her boots.

Gabby Logan is the third-favourite at 6/1, having previously deputised for Lineker in the Match of the Day role. Jason Mohamed has also filled in for Lineker and is tied with Logan at 6/1.

Kelly Somers is an outside contender at 7/1 and already has experience of the programme, having worked as part of its coverage team.