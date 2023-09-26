Next Oldham Athletic manager: Ex-Leeds United and Huddersfield Town man emerges as favourite
A man familiar with fans of Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United has emerged as the favourite to be Oldham Athletic’s next manager.
The National League outfit recently parted company with David Unsworth following a dismal run of results.
They have since placed former Leeds United duo Steve Thompson and Neil Redfearn in charge on an interim basis, with the latter taking up the role of caretaker assistant manager.
