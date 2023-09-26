All Sections
Next Oldham Athletic manager: Ex-Leeds United and Huddersfield Town man emerges as favourite

A man familiar with fans of Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United has emerged as the favourite to be Oldham Athletic’s next manager.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:32 BST

The National League outfit recently parted company with David Unsworth following a dismal run of results.

They have since placed former Leeds United duo Steve Thompson and Neil Redfearn in charge on an interim basis, with the latter taking up the role of caretaker assistant manager.

Here are the BetVictor favourites to take permanent charge of Oldham.

1. Favourites for Oldham Athletic job

Here are the favourites to take charge of Oldham Athletic. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

20/1

2. 13. Pete Wild

20/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

16/1

3. 12. Danny Cowley

16/1 Photo: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

16/1

4. 11. Stuart Maynard

16/1 Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

