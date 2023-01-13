Portsmouth’s search for Danny Cowley’s replacement is set to move into a second week with the League One club still on the hunt for their next manager.

On January 2, Portsmouth announced the departure of Cowley. He had been in charge since March 2021 and joined the club alongside brother Nicky, who served as assistant head coach.

In two seasons in charge, the pair led Pompey to eighth and 10th-placed finishes in Sky Bet League One, but were sacked with the team on a poor run of form and sat 12th in the table.

Liam Manning, sacked by MK Dons earlier this season, and Chris Wilder, who was dismissed by Middlesbrough this term, are the current favourites with the bookmakers. The betting market had closed on Wednesday amid reports that Manning was close to taking the job.

He remains among the favourites to take over. Below are the leading names to be appointed on the south coast, with the odds correct at the time of publication.

1. Steve Evans Odds - 66/1 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales

2. Dean Smith Odds - 50/1 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

3. Simon Bassey Odds - 50/1 Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales

4. Luke Williams Odds - 33/1 Photo: Will Russell Photo Sales