News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Next Portsmouth manager: Ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss among favourites with former Hull City and Doncaster Rovers man in the running - in pictures

Portsmouth’s search for Danny Cowley’s replacement is set to move into a second week with the League One club still on the hunt for their next manager.

By Ben McKenna
10 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 8:32am

On January 2, Portsmouth announced the departure of Cowley. He had been in charge since March 2021 and joined the club alongside brother Nicky, who served as assistant head coach.

In two seasons in charge, the pair led Pompey to eighth and 10th-placed finishes in Sky Bet League One, but were sacked with the team on a poor run of form and sat 12th in the table.

Liam Manning, sacked by MK Dons earlier this season, and Chris Wilder, who was dismissed by Middlesbrough this term, are the current favourites with the bookmakers. The betting market had closed on Wednesday amid reports that Manning was close to taking the job.

He remains among the favourites to take over. Below are the leading names to be appointed on the south coast, with the odds correct at the time of publication.

1. Steve Evans

Odds - 66/1

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Photo Sales

2. Dean Smith

Odds - 50/1

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales

3. Simon Bassey

Odds - 50/1

Photo: Adam Davy

Photo Sales

4. Luke Williams

Odds - 33/1

Photo: Will Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Doncaster RoversHull CityPortsmouthMiddlesbroughLeague One