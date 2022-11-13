Five managers have already lost their jobs in the Premier League this season – Scott Parker, Thomas Tuchel, Steven Gerrard, Bruno Lage and Ralph Hasenhuttl.

But who will be next as fans and chairmen have six weeks to stew on recent results?

Frank Lampard believes Everton fans had “a right to voice their opinions” after they booed their team following their 3-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth.

Everton manager Frank Lampard reacts to fans following the Premier League match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. (Picture: PA)

How much trouble is Lampard in?

The Everton players and manager were berated and subjected to jeers and whistles as they went over towards the travelling support after the final whistle.

The Everton boss said: “The fans have a right to be disappointed because they’ve come down here twice this week and seen poor performances and before that we’ve been going OK. And then they see that there are performances that they don’t like.

“So when they see after Palace – and we can see that they gave us a welcome – they have to voice their opinion. And their opinions were right today.

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch (left) celebrates with his coaching staff but they ended up losing at Spurs (Picture: PA)

“The players have to respect that the fans have a right to voice their opinions – and again they were right today.”

Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch was forced to defend his tactics that saw them spurn a 3-2 lead and lose at Tottenham.

“We decided to go 4-5-1, which we’ve done lot and been stable in a lot of moments, but then a ball comes into the box and we head it down right to them,” he said.

“For me that is not about tactics, it is about giving it to the opponent at the wrong moment so yeah that was hard to swallow.”

And David Moyes said he understands the fans’ frustration after West Ham were booed off following their latest defeat.

The Hammers will spend the World Cup break just a point above the relegation zone after a third straight loss, 2-0 at home to Leicester.

Moyes has guided West Ham to consecutive top-seven finishes but this season has not gone to plan despite a £170million transfer splurge over the summer.

“Well, look, people are right because they’re not used to being in this position. They’re more used to being sixth or seventh in the league,” said Moyes.

“Last year, probably at this time, we were challenging for the Champions League, we’d been in the top four for long periods. So, I can understand that.”

Here are the latest sack race odds via Oddschecker

Frank Lampard 1-2

David Moyes 7-2

Steve Cooper 12-1

Jesse Marsch 12-1

Antonio Conte 14-1

Graham Potter 16-1