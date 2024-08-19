Former Sheffield United, Barnsley and Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom, who is set to return to management at Preston North End. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

FORMER Sheffield United, Leeds United and Barnsley chief Paul Heckingbottom is set to return to management at Championship outfit Preston North End and his appointment could be confirmed shortly.

Royston-born Heckingbottom left Bramall Lane last December and is in advanced talks with North End regarding the role vacated by Ryan Lowe in the wake of their 2-0 opening-night loss to the Blades.

Lowe's assistant Mike Marsh took charge of the Carabao Cup win over Sunderland last Tuesday and league defeat at Swansea City on Saturday, but he has now left the club.

Manchester City elite development squad coach Brian Barry-Murphy has also been linked with the vacant post at Deepdale – and is said to have applied – but Heckingbottom, 47, is reportedly in pole position to land the job.

Heckingbottom led the Blades to promotion from the second tier in 2022-23, having taken the club to the play-offs in the previous campaign, having replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in November 2021.

Hull City are in talks with Blackburn Rovers to sign captain Lewis Travis.

The experienced midfielder fell out of favour at Rovers last term under former manager Jon Dahl Tomasson and spent a spell on loan at Ipswich Town, but has started the club's first two league fixtures of the new campaign.

The Tigers, who have so far brought in nine players this summer, have also enquired about Hamburg's midfield anchor Jonas Meffert, well known to head coach Tim Walter.

The 28-year-old is thought to be keen on heading to England, but Hamburg are reportedly unwilling to sanction his release, as it stands.

Hull are also keen on Colombian midfielder Gustavo Puerta, 21, who is free to leave German champions Bayer Leverkusen, with Glasgow Rangers and Brondby are among the other interested parties who are also vying for his signature.