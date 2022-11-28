Rs boss Michael Beale is poised to join Scottish giants Rangers according to several reports, leaving the Championship outfit to begin a managerial search before their return to action against Burnley on December 11.
Wilder, along with ex-Clarets boss Sean Dyche, are the leading contenders for the position according to the bookmakers. Both men are 6/1 to be appointed at Loftus Road while Scott Parker, Gareth Ainsworth and Steven Gerrard also feature high on the list.
Wilder has been out of work since being sacked by Middlesbrough in October after 45 games in charge at the Riverside Stadium. He won 18 of those after taking over in November 2021 but a poor start to the season saw him dismissed in the north east.
His most prominent spell as manager came with Sheffield United as he took charge of over 200 games between 2016 and 2021 – leading the Blades into the Premier League and earning a ninth-place finish in his first top-flight campaign.
However, a run of poor form the following season saw him sacked by his hometown club in March 2021 after 227 matches in charge. He has also had successful spells with FC Halifax Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town.
Next QPR manager odds (correct as of 3.40pm, November 28, 2022)
Sean Dyche – 6/1
Chris Wilder – 6/1
Scott Parker – 8/1
Gareth Ainsworth – 10/1
Steven Gerrard – 12/1
Duncan Ferguson – 14/1
Leam Richardson – 16/1
Carlos Corberan – 16/1
Jody Morris – 16/1
Steven Schumacher – 16/1
Lee Bowyer – 16/1
Mark Warburton – 16/1
Tony Pulis – 16/1
John Eustace – 16/1
Ralph Hasenhuttl – 16/1
John Herdman – 16/1