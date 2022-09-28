Next Rotherham United manager: EFL boss who masterminded FA Cup giant killing against Newcastle United made strong favourite

The Millers have been on the hunt for a new head coach following Paul Warne’s switch to Derby County last week, with interviews for the vacant position taking place this week.

Bonner, 36, is now 1/6 with some bookmakers to replace Warne, moving ahead of former Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic, Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town player Dean Holden in the betting markets. Other bookmakers have him as low as 1/10 to be appointed.

Reports on Tuesday night claimed Bonner was among the contenders for the job and that he had been interviewed for the position.

The Cambridge boss took over at the club on a temporary basis in January 2020 before earning the job permanently after winning four of his first seven games.

His first game in charge in a permanent basis did not come for six months as they league season was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic. His first match in charge in the 2020-21 season was a win over Championship side Birmingham City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Since his appointment on a permanent basis, he has taken charge of 127 games, winning 57, drawing 26 and losing 44 with a win ratio of 44.88 per cent.

He oversaw the club’s promotion to League One as they secured one of the automatic promotion spots during the 2020-21 League Two season.

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner is the odds-on favourite to be appointed at Rotherham. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Following that promotion in 2021, he signed a new three-year contract with the club.