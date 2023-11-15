Next Rotherham United manager: Updated top-10 candidates reveal former Millers boss is favourite as ex Sheffield United chief closes in - gallery
Two days after Matt Taylor was sacked by Championship strugglers Rotherham United, a new favourite has emerged to take over as manager at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
By Nick Westby
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT
Steve Evans, who led Rotherham United to two promotions from League Two to the Championship in his first spell at the club, is now the strong favourite to succeed Taylor and return to the Millers.
Here’s what he had to say this morning about the vacant Millers job.
A former Sheffield United manager has also emerged up the betting charts, according to Oddschecker.
Let’s have a look at the latest list of candidates as a new top 10 emerges.
1 / 3