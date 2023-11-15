All Sections
Next Rotherham United manager: Updated top-10 candidates reveal former Millers boss is favourite as ex Sheffield United chief closes in - gallery

Two days after Matt Taylor was sacked by Championship strugglers Rotherham United, a new favourite has emerged to take over as manager at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
By Nick Westby
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT

Steve Evans, who led Rotherham United to two promotions from League Two to the Championship in his first spell at the club, is now the strong favourite to succeed Taylor and return to the Millers.

Here’s what he had to say this morning about the vacant Millers job.

A former Sheffield United manager has also emerged up the betting charts, according to Oddschecker.

Let’s have a look at the latest list of candidates as a new top 10 emerges.

Is Steve Evans coming back to Rotherham United. He's the new favourite. (Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

1. Steve Evans - 1/3

Is Steve Evans coming back to Rotherham United. He's the new favourite. (Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images) Photo: Mark Runnacles

Out of work since leaving Watford in the summer, former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is climbing up the rankings (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

2. Chris Wilder - 4/1

Out of work since leaving Watford in the summer, former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is climbing up the rankings (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote

Leam Richardson, former manager of Wigan Athletic, is still holding form as a contender for the Rotherham job (Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

3. Leam Richardson - 12/1

Leam Richardson, former manager of Wigan Athletic, is still holding form as a contender for the Rotherham job (Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Neil Warnock, started the week as favourite, but the former Millers boss is dropping down the betting. He'll be ready for a return in February (Picture: Getty Images)

4. Neil Warnock - 12/1

Neil Warnock, started the week as favourite, but the former Millers boss is dropping down the betting. He'll be ready for a return in February (Picture: Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

