Two days after Matt Taylor was sacked by Championship strugglers Rotherham United, a new favourite has emerged to take over as manager at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Steve Evans, who led Rotherham United to two promotions from League Two to the Championship in his first spell at the club, is now the strong favourite to succeed Taylor and return to the Millers.

Here’s what he had to say this morning about the vacant Millers job.

A former Sheffield United manager has also emerged up the betting charts, according to Oddschecker.

Let’s have a look at the latest list of candidates as a new top 10 emerges.

Steve Evans - 1/3 Is Steve Evans coming back to Rotherham United. He's the new favourite.

Chris Wilder - 4/1 Out of work since leaving Watford in the summer, former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is climbing up the rankings

Leam Richardson - 12/1 Leam Richardson, former manager of Wigan Athletic, is still holding form as a contender for the Rotherham job