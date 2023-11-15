FORMER ROTHERHAM United manager Steve Evans insists that his sole focus is on his current role at League One high-fliers Stevenage after being linked with a Millers return.

Rotherham are assessing their options after taking the decision to sack Matt Taylor following a tough start to the Championship campaign, which has yielded just two wins in the club’s opening 16 matches.

The Yorkshire Post understands that Evans, who had a golden spell at the club from April 2012 to September 2015 - which saw the Millers achieve back-to-back promotions and retain their second-tier status - is among the names under consideration for the vacant post at the second-tier club.

The Millers, who are third from bottom in the table and four points adrift of 21st-placed Huddersfield Town, return to action on Friday week at home to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, another Yorkshire club whom Evans has managed.

Stevenage manager Steve Evans, who has been linked with a return to Rotherham United. Picture: Getty Images.

Speaking to the Stevenage Comet after Boro's EFL Trophy game on Tuesday evening, Evans, 61, said: "I'm not aware of anything and neither is my chairman, I spoke to my chairman earlier today and I spoke to Leon Hunter tonight.

"We're not aware of anything.

"I've got a great affinity with the (Rotherham) chairman (Tony Stewart) and his family up there and I've got a great affinity for a really good football club.

"But we've got a job to do here. We're trying our best to get into that top group in League One and one million per cent, I'm only focused on Saturday and Lincoln.

"I can't do anything about what is in the media or what the reports are.