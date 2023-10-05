There is once again a vacancy at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday replaced Darren Moore with Xisco Munoz in the summer, a move that did not work out for the Owls.

They currently sit bottom of the Championship as the division’s only winless side.

Munoz has paid the price for the poor start with his job, with under-21s manager Neil Thompson taking the reins on an interim basis.

Wednesday fans have now been left wondering who will step up to succeed Munoz.

Here are 13 out-of-work coaches the club could turn to.