Next Sheffield Wednesday manager: Available coaches including ex-Leeds United, Fulham and Rangers bosses

There is once again a vacancy at Hillsborough.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Oct 2023, 08:07 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 08:08 BST

Sheffield Wednesday replaced Darren Moore with Xisco Munoz in the summer, a move that did not work out for the Owls.

They currently sit bottom of the Championship as the division’s only winless side.

Munoz has paid the price for the poor start with his job, with under-21s manager Neil Thompson taking the reins on an interim basis.

Wednesday fans have now been left wondering who will step up to succeed Munoz.

Here are 13 out-of-work coaches the club could turn to.

Last club: Leeds United

1. Javi Gracia

Last club: Leeds United

Last club: Leicester City

2. Dean Smith

Last club: Leicester City

Last club: Huddersfield Town

3. Neil Warnock

Last club: Huddersfield Town

Last club: Rangers

4. Michael Beale

Last club: Rangers

