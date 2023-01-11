Swindon Town are on the hunt for a new manager following Scott Lindsey’s departure for League Two rivals Crawley Town.

Lindsey joined Swindon last summer and leaves with the club sitting eighth in the table. He has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Crawley, with his assistant Jamie Day joining him in West Sussex.

Swindon technical director, Sandro Di Michele, said: “I’d like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and Jamie for their hard work and dedication during their time with us.

“They leave us in a healthy position in the League Two table and have helped develop a squad of young players capable of competing with the very best sides in this division. I would like to wish them all the best as they embark on the next chapters in their careers at Crawley.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Crewe manager David Artell pictured smiling during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Crewe Alexandra at Elland Road on August 24, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Club owner, Clem Morfuni, added: “We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our fans for their continued support and patience during the last week or so, and we know they will get behind Steve, Gavin and our players in the short term. Due to legal protocols, we have been unable to provide comment or respond to questions regarding the futures of both Scott and Jamie.

“Our prime aim is now focused on bringing in a new Head Coach who shares the same drive, ambition, vision and values as we do in order to drive us forward, with promotion this season very much still our intended target.”

Ex-Newcastle United and Brighton manager Chris Hughton is the early favourite with the bookmakers to take over at Swindon with former Rotherham United player David Artell in the running alongside ex-Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley.

Next Swindon Town manager odds (correct as of 2.30pm, January 11, 2023)

Chris Hughton – 7/4

David Artell – 5/2

Danny Cowley – 8/1

Gavin Gunning – 8/1

Paul Caddis – 8/1

Marc Bircham – 12/1

Leam Richardson – 14/1

Jody Morris – 20/1

Steve Cotterill – 20/1

Ben Garner – 20/1

