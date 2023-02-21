Ainsworth has been in charge at Wycombe since 2012, with the former QPR player widely reported to be in position at the Loftus Road helm in time for Saturday’s home meeting with Blackburn Rovers.
On Sunday night, QPR sacked manager Neil Critchley after only 12 games in charge. Critchley was appointed in December on a three-and-a-half-year deal after Michael Beale departed the previous month for Rangers.
The former Blackpool boss oversaw a victory in his first match at the helm, 1-0 at Preston – and it proved the only one of his tenure. Winless in the 10 Sky Bet Championship matches that followed, the R’s have lost each of their last three and are currently 17th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone. The club were also knocked out of the FA Cup third round by League One Fleetwood last month.
Ainsworth has been a popular figure at Wycombe, having had spells there as a player and oversaw promotion from League Two in 2018 before the club won the League One play-offs in 2020. The Chairboys reached the League One play-off final last year only to lose to Sunderland.
Steve Cotterill is the current favourite with the bookmakers while ex-Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley, former Leeds United midfielder Lee Bowyer and ex-Hull City and Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann feature high up in the betting markets.
Next Wycombe Wanders manager odds (correct as of 2.15pm February 21, 2023)
Steve Cotterill – 4/1
Danny Cowley – 6/1
Lee Bowyer – 8/1
Grant McCann – 10/1
Dean Smith – 10/1
Chris Wilder – 10/1
Liam Manning – 12/1
Leam Richardson – 12/1
Steve Evans – 12/1
Neil Critchley – 16/1
Steve Morison – 16/1