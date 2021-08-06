The former ballboy and academy player who did not make his first-team debut until joining the club as a 29-year-old in January has been chosen by manager Derek Adams, who says he was spoilt for choice.

Adams knows Canavan well having signed him for previous club Plymouth Argyle in 2018.

Canavan is aiming for his third promotion from the fourth tier this season.

CAPTAIN: Niall Canavan will wear the armband for Bradford City this season

“I am a talker on the pitch, and will look to lead vocally - as well as leading by example in my actions," said the centre-back.

“I cannot wait to lead the boys out for the first time, especially now supporters are back.

“Hopefully, as a group, we can have a successful season and achieve our ambitions of getting promoted.”

Adams said: “The decision was a difficult one to make, as we have a lot of leaders and winners in the squad, who are capable of wearing the armband.