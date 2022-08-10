Nine free agent goalkeepers from the Championship yet to sign for new clubs - including Preston North End, Norwich City, Swansea City, Watford, QPR and Cardiff City players

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers top the table after winning their first two games while a further five clubs are unbeaten, including Hull City. At the other end of the table, Huddersfield Town are one of only two sides yet to pick up a point after two games.

There are just over three weeks remaining in the summer transfer window as Yorkshire clubs look to finalise their squads for the remainder of the season.

After three defeats in all competitions, Huddersfield are looking at making more signings before the close of the transfer window but head coach Danny Schofield insists they must be the right fit.

Hull have had a busy window while Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are all keen to bolster their options.

With some clubs potentially opting to look toward the free agent market in the final weeks of the window, here are the goalkeepers released from Championship clubs yet to sign a contract elsewhere...

Alex Smithies - The ex-Huddersfield Town goalkeeper was released by Cardiff City after four years at the club.

Örjan Nyland - The Norwegian is still without a club after leaving Reading at the end of last campaign.

FREE AGENT: Ex-Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Alex Smithies is pondering his next move after leaving Cardiff City. Picture: Getty Images.

Ben Foster - At the age of 39, the ex-Man United goalkeeper is pondering his next move after leaving Watford at the end of last term.

Rob Elliot - The 36-year-old was also released by Watford following their relegation last campaign.

Keiren Westwood - The former Sheffield Wednesday player spent most of last season without a club before joining QPR in March. He was let go at the end of the campaign.

Matthew Hudson - The 24-year-old came through the Preston academy but was released at the end of the season after failing to break into the first team.

Dillon Barnes - The goalkeeper spent the second half last season on loan at Aldershot before leaving QPR at the end of the campaign.

Josh Gould - The 25-year-old was let go by Swansea City after spending time on loan at National League South side Ebbsfleet United last term.