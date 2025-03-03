Nine-point League One week now 'chip paper' for Barnsley FC head coach Darrell Clarke after eventful seven days

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke professed to mixed emotions after his side's helter-skelter victory over Lincoln City - but was glad about one thing.

Namely that his side had kept their season alive as a competitive entity by virtue of their first home win against the Imps in over half a century and first double over them since 1972-73.

Clarke, whose side completed a nine-point week and are four points behind the side currently occupying the final play-off spot in Charlton Athletic, who they visit on Tuesday night, said: “It was commiserations three games ago, it was ‘we have no chance of getting in the top six’.

"I try to stay level-headed and find focus. We had a big week but I won’t shout from the rooftops the same as I wasn’t jumping off a cliff a week ago.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke, pictured during the eventful League One game against Lincoln City. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeBarnsley head coach Darrell Clarke, pictured during the eventful League One game against Lincoln City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
"It’s a big three points and I was really pleased to get three points in front of our home fans but we move on.

"It’s just about winning the next game. This week is chip paper.

"We know Charlton are one of our competitors, so it should be a good game."

Despite leading 3-0 and then 4-1, Barnsley were hanging on at the end following two goals in the final ten minutes from Lincoln as the Reds' inability to manage games in the second half again surfaced, in damning fashion late on.

Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his opening goal against Lincoln, his 14th strike of the 2024-25 campaign. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his opening goal against Lincoln, his 14th strike of the 2024-25 campaign. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Clarke, who said that Neil Farrugia missed the game with an injury issue, added: "I just never feel like I can relax with our boys. I have to be on them all the time.

"They will probably give me a heart attack in a few years if I carry on doing things like that.

"But they are not dancing around in the changing room. They are a little bit frustrated we didn’t see it through as comfortably as we should have done.

“But the game is about winning.”

