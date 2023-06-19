All Sections
Nine potential loan targets for Bradford City including Sheffield United, Blackpool, Leeds United, Leicester City, Hull City and Derby County men

Bradford City made a total of nine loan signings last season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:13 BST

There were varying levels of success across the nine arrivals but the club may again look to temporary additions to fuel their League Two promotion push. The Bantams have already been active in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Clarke Oduor from Barnsley.

Here are nine players the club could potentially target in the loan market this summer.

The winger was given a taste of senior football at Sheffield United after impressing on loan at Bradford (Park Avenue).

1. Andre Brooks

The winger was given a taste of senior football at Sheffield United after impressing on loan at Bradford (Park Avenue).

Oduroh turns 21 this year, therefore Derby County many want the former Manchester City defender to test himself out on loan.

2. Kwaku Oduroh

Oduroh turns 21 this year, therefore Derby County many want the former Manchester City defender to test himself out on loan.

The 19-year-old is yet to establish himself as a regular starter for Fleetwood Town in League One.

3. Cian Hayes

The 19-year-old is yet to establish himself as a regular starter for Fleetwood Town in League One.

Injury disrupted the Leeds United midfielder's loan spell at Salford City, therefore another temporary switch could benefit him.

4. Jack Jenkins

Injury disrupted the Leeds United midfielder's loan spell at Salford City, therefore another temporary switch could benefit him.

