Nine potential loan targets for Bradford City including Sheffield United, Blackpool, Leeds United, Leicester City, Hull City and Derby County men
Bradford City made a total of nine loan signings last season.
There were varying levels of success across the nine arrivals but the club may again look to temporary additions to fuel their League Two promotion push. The Bantams have already been active in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Clarke Oduor from Barnsley.
Here are nine players the club could potentially target in the loan market this summer.
Page 1 of 3