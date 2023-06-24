Nine potential loan targets for Doncaster Rovers including Hull City, Leeds United, Leicester City, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC men
Doncaster Rovers have been active early on in the transfer market.
They have recently dipped into the loan market with the signing of winger Tyler Roberts on a temporary basis from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Loanees can prove crucial in successful campaigns, therefore Grant McCann may be tempted by the prospect of revisiting the pool of players available for loan moves this summer.
With this in mind, here are nine players Doncaster could potentially target in the loan market this summer.
