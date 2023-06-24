All Sections
Nine potential loan targets for Doncaster Rovers including Hull City, Leeds United, Leicester City, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC men

Doncaster Rovers have been active early on in the transfer market.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

They have recently dipped into the loan market with the signing of winger Tyler Roberts on a temporary basis from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Loanees can prove crucial in successful campaigns, therefore Grant McCann may be tempted by the prospect of revisiting the pool of players available for loan moves this summer.

With this in mind, here are nine players Doncaster could potentially target in the loan market this summer.

The Hull City midfielder is now 22 and a loan move may be the best option if he is not in Hull City's immediate plans.

1. Callum Jones

The Hull City midfielder is now 22 and a loan move may be the best option if he is not in Hull City's immediate plans. Photo: Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Doncaster fans are already with the Leicester City defender, who spent time on loan at the club last season.

2. Ben Nelson

Doncaster fans are already with the Leicester City defender, who spent time on loan at the club last season. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Fit again after a lengthy injury lay-off, game time in League Two could help Olagunju force his way into the first-team picture at Huddersfield Town.

3. Mustapha Olagunju

Fit again after a lengthy injury lay-off, game time in League Two could help Olagunju force his way into the first-team picture at Huddersfield Town. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The Leeds United midfielder's time on loan at Salford City was disrupted by injury, therefore another temporary switch could be on the cards.

4. Jack Jenkins

The Leeds United midfielder's time on loan at Salford City was disrupted by injury, therefore another temporary switch could be on the cards. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

