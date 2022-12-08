Unless you happen to be the captain of Portugal, being left out of a starting XI is no longer the drama it once was.

Attacking players in particular have to accept they will not start every game.

So although Kyle Hurst was unhappy to be on the bench for Doncaster Rovers at home to Walsall after kicking off the previous five games, he is not getting things out of perspective, just working on getting back into the line-up at Newport County on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By and large, the forward thinks his form has been pretty decent.

RESTED: Doncaster Rovers coach Danny Schofield left Kyle Hurst out against Walsall

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel good," says the 20-year-old. "I've come out of the team but that's not a problem. I don't doubt myself and I know the manager doesn't doubt me.

"It's just about when I get my chance staying in. It's about consistency."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Danny Schofield is complimentary.

"Kyle Hurst has done very well since I've come into the club," he reflects. "He's a very young player and I've found previously in my coaching career that for players to sustain a high level of performance is challenging. There's always dips in performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it was the right time to bring Kyle out of the team and give someone else an opportunity. He understood that.

"He's not been on top of his game at certain moments and it's something he's got to work continuously hard to improve on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

No toys came out of the pram.

"I always want to play week in, week out but sometimes that doesn't happen," reasons the Birmingham City product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's just about getting myself back in the team and staying in it."

Schofield is mulling over changes to the team but says he always does. Illness in the camp may have muddied the waters, but only slightly with Scofield hopeful his players will shake it off quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad