No hiding place as Hull City deliver in ‘must-win’ game

It was not hard to talk down Hull City's 2-0 win over a desperately poor Plymouth Argyle, achieved with two slightly lucky goals. But to those who know the narrative of the Tigers' season, that would be missing the point.

The team that won so impressively at Sheffield United and Sunderland have just not been getting the job done at home – regardless of how well they play, of how good the opposition are, of good or bad luck.

With only two home wins all season before Tuesday, their record was almost as bad as Plymouth's away from Home Park. It is still comfortably the Championship's lousiest.

So the buts were irrelevant.

Abu Kamara of Hull City celebrates scoring his team's second goal with team-mate Alfie Jones. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

For Plymouth to be so bad would have made not killing them off even less forgivable.

But when Sean McLoughlin's shot got stuck under the feet of Nikola Katic and popped out to Joe Gelhardt, the excellent Leeds United loanee found a ruthless finish.

And when, 13 second-half minutes later, Gustavo Puerta's gorgeous pass found Joao Pedro in an offside position, he was single-minded enough to not wait for an offside flag, and unselfish enough to give Abu Kamara, pictured, a tap into an empty net when Conor Hazard narrowed the angle.

Do not talk about luck to a team who have had three season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Asked about coach Ruben Selles' pre-match message, winger Kamara explained: “He was just saying it was a massive game and we needed the three points.”

Interestingly, that may all have been in Kamara's mind.

“They have enough stress, I don't need to (add to it),” insisted Selles. "I also don't take the pressure from them. We cannot hide the situation. They already had that feeling that it's a must-win game.”

Whilst others wrestle emotions, Selles is all about processes.

“The team is working in the dynamic we want and results are coming,” he said, “maybe not in the format (order) we would all like but we are as competitive as any team in the league.”

Slowly, and with plenty of stumbles, Hull are moving in the right direction. Bottom, two points shy of safety, on Selles' first day, they are now 19th, five above the dotted line, dragging others in.

“We want to keep the situation in our own hands,” said Selles. “The fact we have been fighting for those moments, going through situations, getting our head up and down over the relegation line, it just says to me we are competitive. Realistically we can play at this level but it's important to be in the (mindset) of, 'Let's go and compete.'”

That mindset should be much healthier now at home – of their remaining five games there, three are against relegation rivals Oxford United, Luton Town and Derby County. Still mental hurdles remain.