No Huddersfield Town decision yet on sporting director as Lee Grant takes control

Huddersfield Town are yet to decide if they will appoint a new sporting director after giving Lee Grant the title of "manager" as opposed to "head coach".

The Terriers sacked Mark Cartwright at Easter after a disappointing season where they finished tenth in League One, and were expected to replace him, as well as find a man to succeed Michael Duff, dismissed as coach in March.

But part of the attraction of former Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester United goalkeeper Grant was that he wants to take full responsibility for an overhaul of the playing side of the club, so they could choose to do without the potential fuzziness of a sporting director.

Neil Warnock was the first and until now last person to take the title of manager since Danny Cowley in the 2019-20 season, but it is clear Grant wants to be very hands-on with recruitment, both of player and coaches. He has some of his coaching staff in place, but wants to wait until he has the full set before making names public. That is expected to be soon.

"The level of responsibility I've been given is huge," he acknowledged on his first day in the job. "I'm the manager of the football club and I'm really excited about that.

"So that means from this point forward the players you see coming in the door are players I want and I want them to be here and I'm excited to work with them.

"That means the values they need to share and have are the values I want to see.

"I think the qualities I was going to have on display are qualities Huddersfield Town really need. We want players that can work really hard, first and foremost, we want players who have a desire to be here for the right reasons, hungry, enthusiastic and motivated with bright eyes, ready to work every day, the same as I am, the same as my staff will be."

MANAGER: Lee Grant's job title at Huddersfield Town is significant

And Huddersfield have got Grant in through the door before deciding exactly what the structure around him will look like. Speaking on his own without chairman Kevin Nagle or chief executive Jake Edwards there to face questions, Grant says discussions about exactly how recruitment and the job sporting director are yet to happen or at least conclude.

"These are things that the football club over short/medium-term need to really dive into, assess and understand," he said.

"We're going to be settling into a new manager, settling into a good chunk of a new squad. We've seen people leave and there's going to be people coming in the door.

"There's plenty of flux, plenty of work to be done and some of the dust needs to settle on that.

GONE: Huddersfield Town chairman/owner Kevin Nagle (right) sacked sporting director Mark Cartwright (left) at Easter (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"It's for me, for Jake, for Kevin to really put our heads together and assess how these needs to look structurally and how this can service us all really well.

"There's plenty of skills within the building right now to make sure we're in a good place come the start of the season and that's the focus right now.