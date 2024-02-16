No mid-season blues for Sam Walker - as steady Bradford City goalkeeper earns praise from Graham Alexander

Bradford City only sanctioned Harry Lewis's move to Carlisle United in the winter window after lining up a replacement first in seasoned custodian Sam Walker.

The evidence since has shown that the recruitment of Walker represents shrewd business.

In six appearances for the Bantams so far, the 32-year-old has kept three clean sheets, with the shut-outs arriving in the club's last three matches.

Bradford City's Sam Walker, pictured in action during Saturday's 1-0 win against Wrexham Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty Images

He was outstanding in last weekend's fine win at Wrexham in particular and backed it up in midweek against MK Dons to record another shut-out.

Understandably, as it stands, boss Graham Alexander is pleased with Walker's input, not just on the pitch either.

Alexander, speaking ahead of Saturday's League Two home game with Sutton United, where City are seeking a third win in a row to boost their outside play-off hopes, said: "It’s a unique, specific position.

"A lot of thought and concentration goes into it and you can’t make too many mistakes with a goalkeeper in your recruitment plan or as a manager picking them.

"Usually you get them in the summer and work with them in pre-season to iron out anything.

"But coming in mid-season can be difficult. But I do think he (Walker) was coming into a team that was structured really well and defensively strong anyway.

"That gave him a few games to build into it before he had those two busy ones.

"We’re not talking about a 21-year-old with five games under his belt. Sam’s in his 30s and been around.

"He’s come in and made himself part of the team straight away off the pitch and I think that’s helped his performances on it.

"Apart from these last two games, I don’t think Sam has had too much to do.

"It’s not like he’s had to pull out loads of saves or he’s let in three or four easy goals."We’ve defended really well as a team and not given him anything to do.

"But the last two games, he’s been tested and, certainly in the Wrexham game, he showed what a good goalkeeper he is.

"The goalkeeper can have a big effect on the confidence and composure of the team in front of him. Sam has that stature to impact the team in a positive way.