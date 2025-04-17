"No-one is giving up": Jon Worthington on League One play-off race as Huddersfield Town chief insists under-fire players do care

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN interim head coach Jon Worthington admits the chastened Terriers’ aims are two-fold in Good Friday’s League One home game with lowly Cambridge United at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ninth-placed Town are seeking to tend wounds with angry supporters following last weekend's dreadful 3-0 loss at another relegation-haunted side in Burton Albion, a performance labelled as ‘unacceptable’ by Worthington.

While their recent form has been nothing like that of a top-six contender, the ninth-placed Terriers still have an outside chance of gatecrashing the final play-off place, even if it looks a long shot, after Reading slipped up last weekend.

To give themselves a realistic chance, they must surely take a six-point tally this Easter, starting against the U’s.

Huddersfield Town interim chief Jonathan Worthington.

Town, five points behind the Royals, aren’t giving up on that count with four games left, but Worthington is also conscious of getting some respect back with hurt followers.

He said: “You start by winning on Friday, first and foremost. It’s about points, that’s the most important thing and then secondly, a performance of fight, being on the front foot and trying to show the supporters we all care, which I know they do.

"Ultimately, those are the first things we can do for the next four games.

“The players want the connection with the supporters, absolutely. But the players – and myself included – you have to earn that as well. The most important thing is to get the fans behind us.”

Worthington, who picked up the baton following the dismissal of Michael Duff.

On Town’s outside play-off hopes, he added: "I did not really look at the other results for a period after the game to be quite honest as I was just looking at us (after Burton) and the disappointments and things we should have done a lot better.

"On reflection, you look at (other) results after and that’s where we are at. There’s going to be shocks and results people hadn’t expected.

"And that’s why, going into this Easter period and being in the game a long time and seeing it a lot over a period of time, the focus is on us getting back-to-back wins because the picture can then change very very quickly again and that’s what we are aiming to do.