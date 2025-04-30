'No pain, no gain': How a week in Austria laid the foundations for Bradford City's League Two promotion drive

THE unmistakable strains of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' will be aired at Valley Parade on an emotional final day of the league season for Bradford City on Saturday.

Should the Bantams clinch promotion, then perhaps the 'Sound of Music' might provide another musical accompaniment.

Speak to players and staff and it is clear that Austria - the land of Edelweiss - has played a big part in City's story of 2024-25.

Amid a journey when City have had plenty thrown at them and are still standing, Austria was seminal.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander during the recent Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester at the University of Bradford Stadium. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The hills were alive with the sounds of footballers being pushed to the absolute limit, physically and mentally, during a training camp last July in a sport and recreation centre in the Alpine skiing village of Obertraun.

It was a recreation with a small ‘r, with 6am alarm calls, ice baths and punishing forest runs being the order of the day and a fair bit more besides.

Manager Graham Alexander, whose side will be promoted if they beat former club Fleetwood this weekend, said: "When we prepared the lads in pre-season, there were some mental challenges as well as physical ones. To see who is going to quit and think it’s not possible..

"We 'ran them to death' to see who quit first! I’m joking, although the players might not think I am…

Bradford City's Antoni Sarcevic. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"Austria is a really important week for me as a manager because in taking this new group - and it was one this season - the players already knew what was coming because Sarce (Antoni Sarcevic) joined the group and he’d been through it before.

"There’s some players who knew some others who were involved and said: ‘we went there with Graham and this team or that team’ and it gets about. Players talk themselves out of it.

"’There’s no way I will be able to do that..’ they think you are exaggerating, but there’s no exaggerating, we do it. But they came back in one shape, all walking and ‘breathing’ and none of them dropped out for the whole week.

"We had runs and the bikes as well, with a great big mountain next to us. All that sort of things. Talk to the players now and they thought it was a brilliant week in Austria as they knew they were in a better place after. It’s something you can draw upon."

For his part, Sarcevic saw the 'no pain, no gain' bigger picture being fostered by Alexander, who has previously visited Obertraun with several former clubs.

The midfielder, who worked with Alexander at Fleetwood, added: "The lads were dreading it when we were going but I said to them, ‘I’m not going to lie, it will be tough but I promise that a good week will be a sign of what we do this season’.

"I genuinely felt that as that week over there gets you together. There’s nothing to do, it’s just about you and the boys getting to know each other and building a bond.

