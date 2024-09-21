No panic for Hull City midfielder Kasey Palmer with Championship experiences with Coventry providing hope for Tigers
Issues with the pitch at the CBS Arena, used for rugby sevens games in the 2022 Commonwealth Games led to some early postponements and disruption.
The Sky Blues did not play their first home game there until August 31 and their first league win didn't arrive until October 1. They went onto finish that 2022-23 campaign at Wembley.
Putting Hull's recent toils into perspective, Palmer said: "Two years ago, I was at Coventry and the first year was when we had problems with the stadium and we weren't playing and were a few games behind.
"We started the season and were miles off it and we were in and around the bottom of the table for the first 10 games and then we ended the season in the play-off final.
"There's lots of games left to save the season and it's far from done because we have started badly. We could be in a whole different situation by the international break. We could be in the play-offs and it changes quickly."
At 27, the former Huddersfield Town loanee is one of the Tigers' 'older heads' and his wider Championship experiences in a fluctuating division have also taught him not to panic after City's slow start.
He continued: "It seems crazy, but I am probably one of the most experienced players here that have played in the Championship for a good few years.
"I have kind of seen different situations and scenarios. There's plenty of time left.
"If there were five games left, I'd kind of understand it and be panicking as well. A couple of back-to-back wins and the picture completely changes."