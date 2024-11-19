No panic, insists Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann after home dip in League Two

IF any manager can vouch for the maxim of ‘don’t panic’, it is most definitely Grant McCann.

His promotion-chasing Doncaster Rovers side are currently not having things all their own way on home soil and have failed to win any of their past four league matches at the Eco-Power Stadium.

On the flip side, they have lost just twice in the league in front of their own supporters since the end of January.

That time, just under ten months ago, was a period when Rovers were too close to the League Two trapdoor for comfort.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann, pictured during last weekend's League Two home draw with Salford City. Picture: Tony Johnson.

It was a 2023-24 season which had plenty of miles to run and one which so nearly ended in an astonishing promotion, of course.

In the present, McCann is not one to hit the panic button either, just as he didn’t in late winter last season when things were rather more disconcerting and squad options were decidedly less healthy then they are now.

While the recent home numbers of Doncaster, who were indebted to Billy Sharp’s late leveller against visiting Salford City at the weekend, are modest, the South Yorkshire outfit remain in the automatic promotion positions, even if the side just below them in Walsall have a couple of games in hand.

For his part, McCann, whose side have lost just once in their past eight league matches - the fifth best form in the division - is not unduly concerned.

The Rovers manager, whose side make the long trip to Cumbria to face lowly Carlisle United this coming weekend, said: "We just don’t panic, really.

"There’s no jumping through hoops when we win a game and we’re not too downhearted when we lose or draw a game.

"We just go back to having a look at it and debriefing it and showing it to the players and making them understand how we want to work and how we want to play.

"You give them the scenario on the training ground in how we want to do it and it’s about repetition.